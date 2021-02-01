And we back! And we back!
Book-ish has returned for the New Year, and if you’re anything like us, you spent a lot of time reading while in quarantine last year, because, well, what else were you going to do? To help you get your 2021 #ReadingGoals in check, we’ve collaborated with Glory Edim of Well-Read Black Girl to bring you another roundup of books by Black women we can’t wait to dive into.
From Angie Thomas’ long-awaited Concrete Rose to the late Cicely Tyson’s moving memoir, these are the books that Glo and Team Unbothered think you should be adding to your bookshelf in 2021. And be sure to check back—we’ll be adding more selections all throughout the year!