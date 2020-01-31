Welcome to Book-ish, Unbothered’s book hub for Black girls who put the “lit” in literature! An extension of Refinery29's #OnMyNightstand series, Book-ish is a space for Black women who love to read, by Black women who love to read. We’re excited to bring you content highlighting must-read Black women authors and more — all starting this month.
For January, we’re bringing you a list of books by Black women we can’t read this year. From a brand-new Zora Neale Hurston collection to Kiley Reid’s buzzworthy debut, read on for the books you should be adding to your bookshelf in 2020.