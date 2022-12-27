Welcome back to Book-ish, Unbothered’s hub for Black folx who put the 'lit' in literature! An extension of Refinery29's #OnMyNightstand series, Book-ish is a space for Black people who love to read, by Black women who love to read. We’re excited to bring you content highlighting must-read Black authors and more — and as always, we’re heading into the New Year with a fresh crop of must-reads to add to your stack!
This year, we’re collaborating with our sisters at Somos to bring you a list of books by Black and Latine authors we can’t wait to crack open. From Elizabeth Acevedo’s Family Lore to the Black Archives photo journal we’ve all been waiting for, these are the books that Unbothered and Somos think you should definitely be picking up in 2023.