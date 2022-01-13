Welcome back to Book-ish, Unbothered’s hub for Black girls, femmes and non-binary folx who put the 'lit' in literature! An extension of Refinery29's #OnMyNightstand series, Book-ish is a space for Black women who love to read, by Black women who love to read. We’re excited to bring you content highlighting must-read Black authors and more — and we’re starting off 2022 strong!
This January, we’re bringing you another list of books by Black authors we can’t wait to curl up with this year, and the lineup is noteworthy. From Akwaeke Emezi’s debut romance novel, to Danyel Smith’s illustrious deep-dive into Black women in pop, these are the books that Team Unbothered thinks you should be adding to your bookshelf this year.
Take notes!