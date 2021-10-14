Well-Read Black Girl & R29Unbothered Present The Black Love Reading List

Black love runs deep. It speaks to a rooted connection to our history, and our almost innate ability to adapt its most painful parts into something transformative. Over the years, some of the most prolific authors to capture this phenomenon have been Black women — from bell hooks and her musings on love and society (All About Love) to Zora Neale Hurston, who wrote one of the most profound Black love stories of our time (Their Eyes Were Watching God). As Well-Read Black Girl reaches its five-year anniversary and prepares to kick off its annual Well-Read Black Girl Festival, R29Unbothered and Glory Edim's renowned book club bring you The Black Love Reading List. Read on for some of the most impactful Black love stories ever written.
Unbothered
Netflix Wants You To Join Its Book Club & Is Throwing In Uzo Adub...
From Bridgerton to A Series of Unfortunate Events to Shadow and Bone, many of Netflix’s exciting original offerings are adaptations of equally popular li