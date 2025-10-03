The Most Anticipated Book-To-Screen Adaptations Still To Come In 2025
There have been some stellar book-to-screen adaptations so far in 2025, from The Thursday Murder Club to Caught Stealing. While we're slowly inching our way to Christmas, there are still many more delightful book adaptations to come. Of course, we're holding space for Wicked: For Good, and who isn't eagerly awaiting to see Jacob Elordi tackle Frankenstein's monster in Frankenstein?
Book-to-screen adaptations are often successful as they already have an in-built fanbase, and the source material is usually strong. Just look at how massive The Hunger Games and Twilight became, with Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping due to land in 2026. Ahead, here are all the book-to-screen adaptations that will be released in 2025.