Clever Halloween Costumes No Bookworm Can Resist

Halloween is certainly an occasion for late-night bashes, scary movie marathons, and hoarding Hershey bars. But it's also an opportunity for self expression. Inevitably, a costume is a reflection of who you are — or, at least, what you're obsessed with, what you find amusing, and what interests you. Sometimes, a costume can be a better expression of identity than everyday clothes.
If you're a book-lover, you've practically already done half the work of Halloween. You've followed characters over the course of a book or series, absorbing their perspective intimately. On Halloween, you can channel these beloved characters' looks and personalities.
We've rounded up the most inspiring, badass fictional heroines across literature, from Hermione Granger to Elizabeth Bennett to Zelie Adebola, to inspire your next costume.