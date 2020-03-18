It's just a pet name. My birth name is Billie. It's worked out perfectly because I call everybody ‘bb,’ which is Boobie Billie if you're looking for an Easter egg that nobody cares about but me. Rule number one of a hashtag: make sure no one gets it until you have to lay it out for them. A lot of people were like, but that's not your name, it's Billie, but Boobie is my persona. It's my identity. It's just who I am.