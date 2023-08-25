13 Bondage Toys For Your Best BDSM Scenes Yet

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of BDSM can seem intimidating, even impenetrable to the uninitiated. The truth is that BDSM — which includes bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, and sadism and masochism — is more accessible than you think. You get to pick and choose how you play exactly to your preferences, and the options are endless: Just because you enjoy being blindfolded doesn't mean you like receiving pain, or maybe the thought of being restrained makes you shrug, but you love being spanked. If you're a BDSM beginner and are unsure of where to start, might we recommend the very beginning of the acronym? Bondage, or the sexual practice of restraining with rope, handcuffs, or whatever household items you have on hand, is a great way to dip your toe into seeing if you enjoy the power dynamics of BDSM.
Just remember, whatever your desires, it's important to communicate with yourself and your partner(s) about your needs — because injuries can easily happen. Shanna Germain, author of As Kinky As You Wanna Be: Your Guide to Safe, Sane and Smart BDSM told Refinery29, "Using bondage in a positive, healthy way requires preparation, education, and complete and total informed trust in the person (or people) who will be dominating you. You have to be able to let go completely, without worrying about whether someone is tying the ropes too tight." Safety is paramount with bondage, so make sure you're always being honest and upfront.
Whether you're a seasoned bondage pro looking for some new kinky inspiration or just bondage-curious, we've got all your bases covered. Keep reading to browse our favorite bondage toys, gear, and accessories to help enhance your BDSM scenes right now.
