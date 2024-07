For Black Fat Women, Is The Body Positivity Movement Dead?

At the end of the day, when smaller-bodied people within the movement say “let’s have more conversations on our bodies please, ALL bodies matter!” they’re reasserting that their bodies are deserving of more attention than the marginalized bodies. They’re asking a group of marginalized people who have put a lot of emotional labor into a movement to focus on them more because they want to benefit from it, too. Using celebrities and the way in which they are treated by the media for example. Lizzo and Gabourey Sidibe — both visibly fat, Black women — on the whole get treated negatively by the press and online over their weight despite being positive influencers and figures of representation within the media. White celebrities such as Rebel Wilson or Melissa McCarthy however (who are only marginally smaller in size), are often seen more positively; with the press mostly focusing on their talent as opposed to their weight. Out of these four women, only two names are often used interchangeably as insults when people online decide to be fatphobic against other fat women online.