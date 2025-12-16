12 Fresh Bob Haircut Trends You’re Going To See Everywhere In 2026
When it comes to haircut trends, the choice is overwhelming, but if we had to crown one cut as the current style du jour, it would be the bob.
Its versatility is what gives the bob an edge over other cuts. Want to go really short? Consider the bixie, aka bob-meets-pixie. Worried about losing too much length? Try the lob, or long bob. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, because hairstylists from London to Los Angeles are dreaming up new iterations of the cut daily — and we predict that, in 2026, there’ll be no escaping the temptation to brave the scissors.
With that in mind, scroll ahead for the bob haircut trends top stylists predict will reign supreme in 2026 and beyond.
The Korean Bob
Hairstylist George Curran bills the Korean bob as one of the most exciting haircut innovations. “The cut is designed so you can have a bob when your hair is tied or clipped up, and long hair when it’s worn down,” says Curren. It’s literally two hairstyles in one. “No extensions and all without committing to losing your length,” adds Curran. “It’s a clever optical illusion haircut using a specialist Korean cutting technique, and it’s perfect for anyone who wants versatility without compromise.” This video posted to Instagram by Timothy Ting is mesmerizing.
The Airy Bixie
“This blends charm and delicacy with a modern and lived-in edge,” says Devin Graciano is a professional hairstylist and CEO of Goldie Locks. She adds, “The style is lightweight, soft, and full of movement, which gives it that effortless, airy feel,” — but it boasts attitude and intention, too. “The bixie complements the playful and confident person who wears it,” says Graciano. “It’s a cut that feels both current and timeless, with room for personalization depending on texture and personality.” This cut by Jordz is perfect.
The Blunt Curly Bob
Curly hair specialist Dusty Schlabach predicts that the blunt curly bob will be everywhere. “It’s a zero-layer, ultra-clean blunt bob that sits right at the chin,” says Schlabach, adding, “It’s perfect for medium to low-density curls because it keeps the shape sleek without stacking or creating that Christmas tree effect at the baseline” — no triangular shapes here. Instead, the silhouette is “intentional,” says Schlabach, who suggests asking your stylist to cut your curls dry, exactly in their natural pattern. “Think a straight-across blunt line and no layers — just the slightest, almost invisible A-line so it sits clean at the chin,” says Schlabach. This cut on Nadine Koca is beautiful.
The Shattered Bob
Rather than a clean, blunt line, the ends of the shattered bob are point-cut or “shattered” by slicing into the hair vertically to create a “choppy, airy, slightly fragmented finish,” says Curran, like this look on Pam Mlunjwana. “It has that effortless, undone vibe,” he continues. But make no mistake: “It’s a very technical cut that relies on precision and the right styling products.” Layering is essential to add movement, says Curran. “You want the hair to have body and flow, without slipping into that helmet-like shape. I remove a lot of weight through the layers, particularly around the [back], which gives the cut bounce and stops it feeling heavy or bulky.”
Curran says the shattered bob looks best when it’s relaxed and a little tousled. “That cool-girl, lived-in texture feels intentional but never overdone. A product like Tecni Art Pli works really well, and finishing with Techni Art Volume Dust.”
The Bangless French Bob
When Curran thinks of a French bob, the words classic, timeless, and iconic spring to his mind. “In 2025, we saw this style evolve with softer layering around the face,” he says. “But as we head into 2026, it’s all about a more grown-out, effortless version of the look,” like this one by Faick Zekai. According to Curran, it stays sophisticated thanks to a strong, heavy finish through the ends and very minimal layering throughout.
The Liquid Bob
Coined by Graciano, the liquid bob is a “sleek, softly sculpted bob with seamless layers and polished ends that move like fluid.” It’s glossy, weightless, and intentionally refined, she adds. Simply ask your stylist for a “blunt-to-soft perimeter bob,” advises Graciano, complete with subtle internal layering. “Wearing it blow-dried smooth emphasizes shine and swing,” says Graciano. This cut by Tampa hairstylist Sophie is stunning.
The Bubble Bob
The bubble bob — aka rounded layered curly bob, according to Schlabach — is the total opposite of the aforementioned blunt bob. “This cut uses soft, intentional layers to create a rounder, more lifted shape that distributes weight evenly,” says Schlabach. “It’s ideal for dense curls that tend to build bulk at the bottom because the layers prevent heaviness and open up movement throughout the shape.”
It looks just as great on straight and wavy hair, as shown by Ashlynn Rudzinski here. So what should you ask for? “A rounded bob with intentional layering to release weight and build shape — cut dry so the layers match the natural curl pattern and keep the silhouette lifted,” says Schlabach. We love this look on Yasmeen Scott.
The Cowgirl Bob
The cowgirl bob has a strong ’90s influence, says Curran. “I think it’s going to be a big evolution from the French bob or the blunt, one-length, ultra-polished look à la Sofia Richie-Grainge,” he adds. The cowgirl bob has a few defining attributes: “It’s softer, shaggier, and more relaxed — for those who don’t want a super-sleek finish and prefer a bit more movement and natural texture.” Curran points to Alexa Chung as inspiration. “What I love most is how bespoke you can make it,” adds Curran. “You can tailor it completely to the client and frame the face with soft or grown-out bangs.”
To style it, Curran recommends using a curling iron to create a subtle kick through the ends. “This will enhance that relaxed, cowgirl-inspired movement,” he says. “I always finish with L’Oréal Professionnel Tecni Art Volume Panache to keep the texture airy and full of body. You want it to look deliberately imperfect.” Miho Mai gets it so right here.
The Soft Bob
This is a rounded, gently layered bob, which Graciano says is designed to enhance natural texture. “It keeps the shape airy and controlled, never bulky,” she says — just like this cut by Faick Zekai. “Ask your stylist for a bob that hits between the jaw and collarbone, with light internal layering and curl-by-curl shaping to maintain softness and movement.”
The Asymmetric Pixie Bob
Brace yourselves: the pob, aka the pixie bob, is making a comeback — and Curran predicts it’ll be one of the standout cuts of 2026. “Think Scarlett Johansson circa 2015 or Victoria Beckham in her 2007 Posh bob era,” says Curran. He adds, “We’re seeing a real shift towards shapes that feel more architectural yet still wearable, and this cut ticks every box. I love the contrast it creates: one side sharp and cropped, the other slightly longer, sweeping, and sculpted.” Even better, Curran says it’s the ideal next step for anyone with a ’90s bob who wants to go shorter. “It’s bold, low-maintenance, and super stylish.” We adore this cut by Sheridan Holyoak.
The Curly Lob
Schlabach says that the curly lob, or long bob, is a slightly longer version of the bubble and blunt curly bobs. “It’s a shoulder-grazing cut that keeps length while maintaining structure,” adds Schlabach, “and it’s often paired with thoughtful face-framing or a soft veil bang to open up the front and create natural movement.” Thanks to the additional few inches, this style works well across most curl types and densities, says Schlabach. Remember to request some movement around the face to give it dimension, like this cut by Jessenia Robayo.
The Layered Bob
Curran says the layered bob was one of the most-liked bob haircuts on TikTok last month. “It’s a longer, ’90s-inspired style with layers at the front and throughout,” much like this cut by Miho Mai. The slightly wet-look texture emphasizes the choppiness of the layers, giving it a modern feel, while the lash-grazing full fringe brings in a touch of retro balance.
