8 Braided Bobs That Will Make Winter Styling So Much Easier

The idea of long, booty-grazing box braids is sometimes more glamorous than the reality of having them. Sure, seeing Beyoncé with knee-length braids in her recent Ivy Park ad is convincing enough to go long or go home, but there are a few things to consider before you book your appointment.
For starters, long braids often require more maintenance — like needing to style them out of your face to exercise, wrapping them up before bed, and taking more time to wash and refresh them between appointments. Longer braids also mean you need more hair to create length, which can result in your style feeling heavier — and costing more — than you anticipated.
That's why bob-length box braids are the best of both worlds. If you're searching for a winter protective style that requires little-to-no work, but still looks fabulous, we've rounded up some of our favorite looks to inspire you, ahead.