ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

Boat Shoes Are The “Ugly” Shoe Trend Taking Over Spring 2025

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated March 24, 2025, 9:23 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
All aboard! If Crocs were the “ugly” shoe of 2023, and Clarks Wallabees were the comeback queen of 2024, then boat shoes are the unexpected shoe trend of 2025 — and they’re already reeling us in. 

The nautical-meets-collegiate shoe was created in 1935 (yep, 90 years ago!) by Paul Sperry after he slipped off his boat but noticed his dog, whose paws were naturally non-slip, didn't. Inspired, Sperry cut patterned grooves into blank rubber shoe soles, developing the world's first non-slip boat shoe, according to the brand. Typically defined by grippy rubber soles, sturdy leather laces, water-repellant and stain-proof materials (apart from the trendy suede styles), and a sleek silhouette reminiscent of a loafer-moccasin-driver hybrid, boat shoes are functional but also surprisingly… fashionable?

A few years later, they became the official shoe of the U.S. Navy. Then when President John F. Kennedy casually sported them in the 1960s, they cemented their place as a preppy wardrobe staple. In 1980, The Official Preppy Handbook, written by Lisa Birnbach, even featured Sperry Top-Siders on the cover, calling them a preppy essential. Since then, brands like G.H. Bass, Sebago, and Tod’s have also become synonymous with the style. 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Sperry
Authentic Original™ Boat Shoe
$100.00
Sperry
Bally
Pathy Leather Boat Shoes
$970.00
Net-A-Porter
Miu Miu
Lug Sole Boat Shoe
$1170.00
Nordstrom
Sebago
Portland Boat Shoes
$175.00
Free People
Steve Madden
Sag Bone/red
$99.95
Steve Madden
Reformation
Kyla Boat Shoe
$268.00
Reformation
While they may have stepped out of the spotlight for a while, boat shoes are officially back and approved by the fashion set. During the spring/summer 2024 season, Miu Miu showcased models sporting preppy-inspired outfits, many complete with worn-in, brown leather boat shoes. (And at the brand’s recent fall/winter 2025 show, actor Emma Corrin was spotted wearing a pair.) Meanwhile, Bally’s spring/summer 2024 collection incorporated boat shoes into an edgier look, styling them with a leather blazer and hot pants. 

Fast forward to the spring/summer 2025 shows, and even more designers embraced the trend — from Loewe and Monse to Collina Strada, where Refinery29 Powerhouse Ella Emhoff rocked the look from the front row.
Freda Salvador
Morgan Boat Shoe
$295.00
Freda Salvador
Massimo Dutti
Gathered Loafers With Bow
$180.00
Massimo Dutti
Everlane
The Boat Shoe
$198.00
Everlane
G.H.Bass Originals
Womens Mixed Media Ranger Camp Moc Super Lug
$69.99$175.00
G.H.Bass Originals
Vagabond
Hillary Shoes
$130.00
Vagabond
Mango
Leather Boat Shoes With Laces
$159.99
Mango
Now that we’re actually in spring 2025, boat shoe mania is in full force. From tried-and-true footwear brands like Rothy’s and Stuart Weitzman to elevated labels like Massimo Dutti, Vince, and Sandro.

And with The White Lotus Ratliff family giving Southern preppy style a pop culture boost and the TikTok-viral fisherman aesthetic making nautical stripes and netted bags mainstream, it’s officially boat shoes’ time to shine again. Whether you’re into leather lug-soles or thinner suede options, there’s a pair for everyone looking to dip their toes into this formerly “ugly” shoe trend.
Coachtopia
Sculpted C Boat Shoe
$175.00
Coach
Jeffrey Campbell
Yachting Day Boat Shoes
$148.00
Free People
Rothy's
The Boat Shoes
$119.00
Anthropologie
Stuart Weitzman
Tinsley Moccasin
$495.03
Stuart Weitzman
Vince
Marin Leather Lace-up Loafer
$295.00
Vince
Sandro
Leather Boat Shoe Loafers
$385.00
Sandro
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT

More from Shopping

ADVERTISEMENT