This Scandi-Designed Air Purifier Is The Perfect Spring Home Refresh

The Chicago-based, Scandi-designed brand has plenty of models for every space and budget, but since I already have a Molekule Air Mini+ for my bedroom, I was looking for a larger one for my living room. Thelooked perfect. For starters, the body is covered in a fabric filter cover, which comes in five different colors. (I went with white and gray, so that it wouldn’t clash with anything in my apartment.) After it arrived, I unboxed it and downloaded the app using a QR code on the packaging. I followed the app’s five-step instructions and got it set it up in my home within two minutes. (You can also enable the location settings to get reports on the outdoor air quality in your city.) Using the app, I was able to adjust the fan settings right from my phone or use the touchpad on the purifier to manually adjust it. Even on the highest fan setting, the purifier hum was v. quiet and helped create a breezy, refreshing ambiance in my living room.