Story from Hair

My Divorce Inspired A Major Makeover — & Here’s What I Look Like Now

Thatiana Diaz
While we can rely on social media, the red carpet, and top stylists to give us the ultimate 2020 hair guidance, there's no motivation quite like a major life event to inspire a big change. From professional to personal, many feel that a fresh look is one of the best ways to celebrate growth — especially when it's a shift in our love lives.
That's exactly what inspired Emily Shornick to dye her naturally-dark bob a trendy shade of blue for our latest episode of Hair Me Out. She knew she needed a change after going through a divorce, so she turned to the pros at Spoke & Weal in New York City for the ultimate transformation. Check it out in the video above.
Advertisement

More from Hair

R29 Original Series