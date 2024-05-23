12 Summer Must-Haves, According To Bloomingdale’s Fashion Director

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
While we may still be a few weeks away from the summer solstice and the official arrival of the warm-weather season, the serotonin-boosting temperatures outside are getting us in the mood to start shopping early (particularly with all the Memorial Day sales coming up). Whether you have a wedding (or two!), a camping trip, or a beach vacation on the summer 2024 roster, this season’s biggest trends have something for everyone. To help sort through the seemingly limitless offerings, we caught up with Marissa Galante Frank, fashion director of beauty and accessories at Bloomingdale’s. From summer wardrobe essentials, like sandals and oversized sunglasses, to this season’s occasionwear styles, including novelty clutches and linen dresses, and camping must-haves, like beaded jewelry and crochet, ahead, the ultimate summer shopping wishlist.
Beaded jewelry
“Beaded, colorful jewelry is easy to mix into your everyday jewelry and help transition your look from spring to summer.”
Baseball hat
“Baseball hats are both fashionable and functional, protecting you from the sun while adding a fun and playful POV to your outfit. Clare V’s accessories and ready-to-wear often don whimsical sayings or phrases, and this 'Ciao' hat is one that I’ll be wearing all summer.”
SPF
“Nothing is more essential than SPF. [The brand] Vacation's SPF smells amazing, provides water-resistant protection, and makes me want to never leave the beach!”
Striped accessories
"A canvas tote is a necessity in the summer. It is durable, packable, and can hold all of your essentials. I am stripe-obsessed, so I love this tote."
Oversized shield sunglasses
“I love an oversized shield sunglass for summer because it feels inherently casual and has an edge.”
Coastal clutch
“I am a Pisces so I have always loved a fish motif. Novelty clutches are super fun for the summer and easy to throw in your suitcase for a weekend getaway. These styles are easy to dress up or down depending on your social calendar.”
Naked sandals
“Barely-there sandals are a styling dream. They can work back to truly any summer look! Bonus: These jelly Ancient Greek Sandals are water-friendly!”
Crochet knits
“I borrowed this sweater from my best friend for vacation and I immediately ended up buying it for myself. It is the perfect sweater to bring for a boat day, throw on at dinner when the temperature drops, or wear over your bikini. Crochet is a huge trend for summer and this is a sweater you will reach for almost every day.”
Raffia tote
“The leather trim, braided handles, and structure of this tote makes it the perfect multi-purpose option for the summer. It can be worn from the office to the plane to the pool party.”
Summer scent
“The summer calls for a fragrance that transports you to the beach — even if you are working in your air-conditioned office. This fragrance from House of Bo combines hints of magnolia and banana with silky marine notes.”
Linen & stripes
“This dress combines two of my favorite things: linen and stripes. There is a hint of nautical but the silhouette makes the dress feel feminine and fresh for the season.”
Mixed-media dresses
“Knit and woven mixed dresses are incredibly comfortable and versatile.”