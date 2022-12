Blooming Gel Is The Nail Trend You’re About To See Everywhere

Although it looks complex, blooming gel's nifty formula makes it pretty easy to achieve. Once a base shade has been painted and cured, your nail tech will carefully apply the clear blooming gel over the top. Before curing, they'll start to create the croc shape (typically in a lighter shade than the base coat color) using a small brush. You'll soon see that the small, painted-on lines will disperse into blotchier shapes, which then form a crocodile or snake-print design. The nails are cured and a super shiny top coat is added. Take inspo from this design by Gelly Bean Nails on Instagram, or this one by Lord of The Nails_