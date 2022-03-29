Did it just get hot in here, or is it just us? It might just be our excitement over this beloved Latinx-owned, sexologist-led wellness brand making its big debut at Target. Bloomi — the aforementioned intimate care brand with clean, plant-based ingredients —is the first brand with a Latinx female founder to launch in the sexual wellness aisle at Target. The entire Essentials collection is now available, featuring everything from oil-based lubes and vibrators to intimate wash and massage oils. The products are all consciously designed to be enjoyed by people of all gender expressions and orientations It's also affordable and accessible too, with everything offered at just under $50. "Being able to create a clean and accessible collection in this category is game-changing for our community," Rebecca Alvarez Story, Bloomi founder, tells Refinery29. "I am so excited to be leading a team that is normalizing sexual wellness via beautiful plant-based essentials, and to be partnering with Target to make them available to all." Keep on scrolling to see which are the best products still available at the retailer — some are already sold out and going fast!
With its sensual, warm cinnamon and nutmeg scent, Bloomi's Pleasure Oil is the clean, plant-powered product missing from your routine. It's latex-free, paraben-free, synthetic fragrance-free, and made with clean ingredients to ensure your most intimate nights are nothing but pleasure.
This double-sided, flexible vibrator is everything you need for all the pleasure exploration your heart desires. Waterproof and made with medical-grade silicone, this vibrator is easy-to-understand for beginners with three power settings and three vibrating modes.
If unscented lube is what you've been searching for, Bloomi's Delight Oil-Based Personal Lubricant is for you. Perfect for all body types, this lube is made with cocoa butter and coconut oil while also being free of parabens and glycerin.
Extremely soft and flexible, Bloomi's second vibrator in its collection is this clitoral and body massager. Just like Indulge, the Massage is waterproof, phthalate-free, beginner-friendly with 3 settings and easy controls, and made with medical-grade silicone.
Bloomi's Cleanse is a soothing, aloe-based cleanser for your intimate area. While it's discouraged to clean your vagina, you should totally clean your vulva — that's the external area, including the clitoris and labia. Safe to use on the daily, the cleanser has no added fragrance and has a pH balance of 5.0-5.5.
You've cleaned, you've lubed, now it's time to unwind: Bloomi's Relax is a clean massage oil meant for intimate areas, but can double for your regular everyday lavender oil. Featuring that calming, woodsy, aromatherapy scent, this oil is plant-based, paraben-free, and glycerin-free.
