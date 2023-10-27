The Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse In Taurus Is Here & Drama Will Follow

October 28 brings the lunar eclipse in Taurus at 4:15 p.m. ET. Not only is it the last eclipse of 2023, but it marks the end of the journey that began on January 18, 2022, when the Nodes of Destiny entered the Taurus-Scorpio lunar axis. We should use those dates to understand the themes that this eclipse will bring to our lives since they tell a similar story and theme. This period is the dramatic end to the series of eclipses on November 19, 2021, April 30, 2022, May 16, 2022, October 25, 2022, November 8, 2022, and May 5, 2023. The next time we’ll experience a series of eclipses like this will be in 2040, when the Nodes of Destiny shift into the same signs.
Lunar eclipses occur during a full moon when the sun and the moon juxtapose on opposite sides of Earth. The moon glides into Earth’s shadow and creates a lunar eclipse. Astrologically, a lunar eclipse happens when the full moon connects with the Nodes of Destiny. It’s a fateful time when matters are brought to light and we are pushed to make life-changing decisions. Lunar eclipses have an intense energy that makes us feel as though we must take action. But the truth is that most situations aren’t “now or never”. It is best to think our emotions through thoroughly before leaping in any direction.
The lunar eclipse in Taurus involves Mars and Mercury, both in Scorpio and forming a conjunction the following day, Jupiter retrograde in Taurus and Saturn retrograde in Pisces. On the day of the eclipse, Jupiter retrograde opposes Mercury and Mars. This energy could make us jump to assumptions before we know everything. However, once we receive the cosmic download and the truth is revealed, we’ll have no problem escaping the situation — although not without tears. We could also reach an understanding about our own role in events and consequently try to improve our actions.
Venus is currently in Virgo, a sign it’s not fond of. Since a Venusian sign, Taurus, rules the moon, we must consider that Venus connects with Uranus retrograde in Taurus on October 31. The celestial alliance of these two planets is urging us to break free from the past and start fresh. This doesn’t necessarily denote a breakup. We might try a different approach to relationships and make them work. The moon is exalted in Taurus, giving us the chance to tend to our emotional needs in healthy ways. Don’t forget that Taurus is a very stubborn sign. Even if fights occur, the Bull digs their heels in more challenges and becomes more robust because it’s strong and resilient. Nothing can stand in the Bull’s way of getting what it wants.
With the veil between the spiritual and physical world becoming blurry and thin (which happens around every Halloween), it is vital to protect our energy and to rest. Our anxieties may heighten, sleep could be compromised, dreams might become highly vivid, and our emotions could fluctuate. The best way to counter these vibes is to get grounded. Keeping healing and protective crystals like black tourmaline or amethyst near us will block negative sentiments from entering our orb. Meditating and connecting with ourselves on a soulful level can allow us to be at peace in the chaos. Journaling our thoughts and feelings is a beautiful way to temper our moods and to release many of the stresses and worries within us. A therapeutic bath with Epsom salt and flowers like roses or lavender is a great idea to relax the body and aura. This can be physically and mentally restorative.
Eclipses alter our lives. We are finding our most authentic calling — good or bad. Now that we can see people and situations for who and what they are, do we want to keep them around? If we face indecisiveness, that’s okay. We have plenty of time to work with the information from the lunar eclipse. Pay attention to what’s being exposed to make an informed assessment and decision rather than reacting impulsively. Remember, slow and steady wins the race.