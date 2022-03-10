4 Women On How Going Blonde Changed Their Lives & Careers

Are you a natural blonde? If not, why did you decide to go blonde?

“No, I’m Asian American, so my natural hair color is jet-black. In my early 20s, I played around with different hair colors like pink, purple, and orange. I was on a journey trying to find myself, and it wasn’t until I quit my corporate job and went full blonde eight years ago that I felt the most authentically me. Since going blonde, I became a full-time health and wellness content creator, co-founded a business with my partner in our living room in the middle of the pandemic, and even moved across the country. All of these things were scary and intimidating, but going blonde has taught me that if something scares you, you should probably do it.”