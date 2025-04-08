Don’t Blame Rachel Zegler for Snow White’s Failure

A hit piece published by Variety
at the end of March claimed to have insider information about Disney’s latest live-action trainwreck. Relying mostly on anonymous interviews of powerful executives in Hollywood that have a vested interest in justifying the dismal performance of the film through anything other than their own decisions, the piece is critical of Zegler’s public political positions. First, the execs blame the Latina actress for the film’s failure because of her outspoken support of Palestine
. After she presented the first Snow White
trailer in August 2024 at Disney’s D23 fan event, Zegler took to X (formerly the social media platform known as Twitter), to thank fans and, in the same thread, wrote: “and always remember, free palestine.”
The post was short and to the point, but Zegler’s boss and producer of Snow White
, Marc Platt, personally asked her to take it down for the good of the upcoming film and Zegler refused to do so. A few months later, she also critiqued the original 1937 Snow White
picture, accurately describing the prince as stalking the heroine. According to the anonymous insiders who spoke to Variety
, these two events were enough to push the public away from the film — never mind that live-action Disney remakes have been routinely badly reviewed
and received lower attendance in more recent years
.