Don’t Blame Rachel Zegler for Snow White’s Failure

Unfortunately, it’s not surprising that Zegler is being thrown under the bus in the current political climate. The actress is a young Latina in the public eye, which many in the entertainment business see as disposable. The reality is that Zegler’s only crime is that she has principles and lives by them in an industry where celebrities are expected to abandon their morals for profit and the success of their own careers. Zegler has consistently not allowed more powerful people to intimidate her out of doing what she feels is right, and that disrupts the Hollywood status quo. She is braver than most of the entertainment industry for sticking to her guns and refusing to be intimidated into silence — and this kind of fearless woman is scary for people who put profit above anything else.