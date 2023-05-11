This Surfer Is Shattering Misconceptions About Melanated Skin & The Sun

For a sport that involves so much time spent outdoors, that kind of support involves prioritizing health and wellness, and encouraging surfers — of all shades of melanin — to keep their skin safe from the sun. Black Lyons, who is “obsessed with traveling and chasing the sun” herself, knows firsthand how important it is to guard her melanin against dangerous rays. She’s developed small white hyperpigmentation spots on her legs from forgetting to reapply SPF while on her board, in addition to freckling on her face from overexposure. “I think it’s a common misconception that Black and brown people are immune from getting sunburned or sun spots or cancer,” she says. “We’re not. All skin tones need protection from the sun.”