Most summers, we’re typically a selfie away from an Instagram-worthy moment: Venture outside with a straw hat, and boom. Drive to the beach and spend the day watching the waves roll in — done. Plan a rooftop party with your closest friends (and your friends' friends and their friends), and you have an entire album of mementos. But these days, with social-distancing guidelines implemented in most cities, finding fun moments will require a bit more creativity (and even with some parts of the country reopening, it's understandable if you were still cautious about social gatherings).
To help you find inspiration, Unbothered has partnered up with Target to round up 14 standout beauty and fashion items that promise to liven up any photo opp, whether it's from your bedroom or your backyard. There are dresses rich in bold hues, a head scarf in a fierce print, and a matte lipstick that packs a punch. And we included sunscreen in the mix, because we both know the rumor isn’t completely true — Black can crack. Shop our favorite pieces, ahead.