5 Black Women On The Skincare Myths They Grew Up Believing

“If you ask my mother, I use far too many skin care products. Other than Vaseline for my lips and cocoa butter for my elbows and knees, she stands firm in the belief that skin care should remain simple and natural. Her one surefire tip: open pores with hot steam, cleanse, then close pores and awaken your skin with ice cold water. Growing up, I had other ideas and we would battle over my use of thick makeup to cover my acne, my use of toothpaste to dry out spots, and whether shaving my legs would make the hairs grow back ten times thicker. Now I’m grown, a lover of all things skin care, and I do take my mum’s less-is-more approach to skin (although she doesn’t believe me, ha!). I credit my skin’s health to only choosing products I need and paying close attention to the ingredients. I also steam my skin weekly and splash my face with cold water daily — because all these years later, turns out it works!” — L’Oréal Blackett, UK Editor

