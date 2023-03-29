Black Women Executives Give Advice On Being A Leader

AG: I think that is not a character. I'll start with that. We ​​really try to drill home the idea of authenticity here. There are so many different ways to lead that women shouldn't feel like they have to fit into one or the other. I came up through the magazine. I started as a copy editor, and so when I was the managing editor, I was responsible for enforcing deadlines. So yes, sometimes you have “the villain” because you have to get things done. But I never did it in a way that was villainous, because that's not who I am. I believe in a softer style of leadership. Someone once described it as like a velvet hammer. You gotta put it down, but you put it down soft. I believe in building diplomacy. I believe in finding individual ways to connect with the people that you work with to motivate the people that you work with. What incentivizes this person isn't going to incentivize the next person. And I believe that a good leader spends the time to figure that out and to put that into practice. I don't think there's any one way to lead, I think that you are most effective when you're leading in a way that is authentic to you.

