How I Found Self-Acceptance As A Black Girl With Eczema

Moisture is my middle name, and I take pleasure in luke-warm showers followed by layering on non-fragrant serums, oils and butters that keep my skin supple and soft to the touch. I stay away from drying, irritant-filled soaps and lotions, hot showers, and I am mindful of my stressors and eating habits. and The skin on my body, is mine, and mine to live in and wear proudly. There’s a level of self-acceptance, appreciation, and discipline that carries over into other areas of my life. The skin we’re in, is ours to love, tenderly, in all its glory.

