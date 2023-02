How I Found Self-Acceptance As A Black Girl With Eczema

As an adult, I've learned that eczema is something I manage. From a holistic standpoint, I take ashwagandha in the morning which helps to support symptoms related to stress and anxiety which can trigger my eczema flare-ups. I am huge fan of bodewell body care (specifically formulated for eczema), and I try to limit (not avoid, ‘cause a girl loves the occasional milkshake) dairy. I encourage any of you who may read this to also do your own diligence when learning how to manage your eczema. There are so many affordable options when it comes to what you put on your skin, from learning better ways of what you ingest, to how you mindfully look at your skin.