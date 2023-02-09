How I Found Self-Acceptance As A Black Girl With Eczema

As I write this essay, I am typing with weathered, darkened, itchy hands. The back of my neck, amongst other nooks and crannies of my body, are roughened, smothered in eucerin, and I am prolonging a shower out of fear of that familiar sting. The change towards colder weather in ‘sunny’ California has me in peak flare-up season. Such is life, as a Black girl with eczema.
While some grew up being called ashy, my story with eczema — an inflammatory skin condition commonly characterized by itchiness, scaly patches, and dry skin — goes beyond simply having dry skin, and began in the doctor’s office as a child. I disdainfully recall relying on hydrocortisone prescriptions, oatmeal baths, and calamine lotion to relieve an itch that left hyperpigmentation on my body, which remains to this day. Never understanding the onset of new flare-ups, the random migration of eczema from scalp down to the back of my knees and the scars they left behind are ingrained into my memories.
Some memories are painful, reflecting on my eczema. I was called “ring mouth” in grade-school for the scaled, darkened patch around my mouth that worsened with each lick in an ill attempt to moisturize my skin. I was constantly teased by the persistent skin flakes that fell like snow as I’d often, not so discreetly, scratch and peel away skin patches. Kids would stray away from me as in their young, albeit foolish minds, thought I was contagious.
Eczema in melanated folk is often under or misdiagnosed, and chronically underrepresented in clinical dermatological research. Studies show that Black children are 1.7 times more likely to develop atopic dermatitis than white children. Further, those who live in urban areas, which are often more than not people of color, are exposed to environmental factors that make us more prone to developing eczema.
I am grateful to my family for both the access I had to a dermatologist and the inner curiosity that I had as a child as I began to research holistic eczema remedies. Dietary habits, what I put on my skin, and even triggers such as stress were things that I needed to address and that I had control over. This served as a turning point, a beautiful rise of a sense of agency over my body.
As an adult, I've learned that eczema is something I manage. From a holistic standpoint, I take ashwagandha in the morning which helps to support symptoms related to stress and anxiety which can trigger my eczema flare-ups. I am huge fan of bodewell body care (specifically formulated for eczema), and I try to limit (not avoid, ‘cause a girl loves the occasional milkshake) dairy. I encourage any of you who may read this to also do your own diligence when learning how to manage your eczema. There are so many affordable options when it comes to what you put on your skin, from learning better ways of what you ingest, to how you mindfully look at your skin.
Moisture is my middle name, and I take pleasure in luke-warm showers followed by layering on non-fragrant serums, oils and butters that keep my skin supple and soft to the touch. I stay away from drying, irritant-filled soaps and lotions, hot showers, and I am mindful of my stressors and eating habits. and The skin on my body, is mine, and mine to live in and wear proudly. There’s a level of self-acceptance, appreciation, and discipline that carries over into other areas of my life. The skin we’re in, is ours to love, tenderly, in all its glory.
