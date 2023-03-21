I’m A Black Woman With Cerebral Palsy & I Didn’t Think I’d Make It Into Adulthood

In order to be “high-functioning,” you need things like regular physical therapy, and treatment for the cerebral palsy you were born with, but after ages 18-21 you lose access to those supports. Despite being at my orthopedic surgeon seemingly every other month as a child, I have yet to find one that treats cerebral palsy at my big age. While I have had physical therapy nearly three times a week since I was two years old, I either need to come up with new reasons as to why insurance should cover the service or pay hundreds of dollars per week out of pocket. Apparently, you were to have been cured of your in-utero brain injury by that time, so the minute I turned into an adult I was already behind. Now, I can feel my muscles more quickly tighten, ache and cramp from the lack of treatment.