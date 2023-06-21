How My ADHD Diagnosis Changed The Way I Live My Life As A Black Woman

"[ADHD] can be reading a page and then forgetting what you've read or finding it difficult to stay abreast with a conversation."
My mind was like a pinball machine without any controls: constant lights, information, actions, and ideas but no motivation to execute them.
When you go for the testing, you have to look back on your childhood experiences. I realized just how many times I've been failed and how many times I've been written off.
Black women have been invisible in healthcare and that has left an imprint, so there was no safe place to really discuss ADHD. Why would you go to a place where you feel your language isn't understood and you have to edit yourself?
Part of my inability to acknowledge my ADHD was because I believed myself to be somewhat of a high achiever.
Talking and having support groups is really important for people with ADHD, it provides a fostering of your self-esteem and helps people realize there is nothing wrong with you, there is just a difference in your internal structure.
ADHD has given me creative ideas and a fearless spirit that hasn't let me down yet. I'm being forced to learn and do self-care in a new way, I'm listening to my body and being kinder to myself.