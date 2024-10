My Show Bria Mack Gets A Life Was Critically Acclaimed & Still Got Canceled. Now What?

With or without a mainstream co-sign, in every lifetime, Black artists —Black people — have always found ways to share our stories, so deciding to release Bria Mack Gets A Life online is just following ancestral tradition: finding a way forward when there seems to be none. This decision is hardly a grand, revolutionary act, but cutting out the middleman and giving the show directly to the people (before it’s wiped off the internet for tax reasons) does feel like its own quiet little rebellion. I’ve always been the kind of girl to go after what I want boldly. I mean, you really don’t get a show made in this industry without an attitude like that. And what I want, more than anything, is for Bria Mack Gets A Life to meet its audience. To meet you. To hopefully inspire you, remind you of your own journeys, obstacles, and victories, and above all else, make you laugh. So please, watch, like, and share at your leisure. Bria Mack Gets A Life was made for us, by us. We may have only got one season but I’m very proud and excited to share it with you, after all, I made it with us in mind. You can watch all 6 episodes of Bria Mack Gets A Life for free, here