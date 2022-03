While this sounds exceptionally farfetched, imagine what you were like as a child or even a teenager. Remember how nothing felt out of reach and that your surroundings did not define the scope of your dreams? I am more ‘realistic’ with age, which is natural, but to what extent has my reality taken away from my joy and curiosity. How much of what I claim to be “‘realistic”’ is really me limiting my potential? Delusion brings us back to a childlike state, unfettered by rules and boxes. Over the past few months, I have been slipping deeper into my ‘ woo woo’ era ; I get regular new moon readings , I seek spiritual advice from mysterious astrology Twitter accounts. I am redefining spirituality for myself, and as a part of this, The Law of Assumption has become paramount. I am taking a little time to detach from the dreariness of existence and frolic in an alternative world that I am convinced is within reach. In some ways, being able to separate from reality acts as a way to protect yourself. As a Black woman on the internet, you’re either met with constant abuse or reminded that you are part of the most unloved and unprotected group on earth. This barrage of information and abuse is demoralising and chips away at your sense of self-worth. It sometimes feels like you will never reach the goals you aspire to because your fate has been written. Imagining an alternate reality where I am soaring despite the limitations of my identity feels like a respite.