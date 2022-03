When asked what her favorite genre is, Cree Myles, who runs Penguin Random House’s @AllWaysBlack page, unequivocally shouts fiction. “I think fiction is really important because we don't give our imaginations enough credit for what they would be able to do if we use them,” she asserts. Myles' bookstagram career began when she was a twenty-something, searching for “what books can start revolutions.” In doing so, she focused on most of our Black literary matriarchs and subsequently, felt seen. She adds, “when you read The Bluest Eye, and you see all of the different levels [Morrison] touched around classism, colorism and pretty politics…this was written so long ago and still holds all this water. It validated a lot of things that I wasn't sure if they were real or not. So then it just gave me permission to take up more space, you know?”