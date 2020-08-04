9 Black-Owned Hair-Care Brands That Will Upgrade Your Wash Day

If there's one thing we learned during the 1.5 glorious hours of Black Is King — complete with 30-foot wigs, Bantu knots, and sculptural updos — it's that Black hair is truly magical. You can do just about anything you want with it, from wearing it straight or letting it curl to twisting, braiding, or enhancing it with protective styles. But beyond being able to mold and bend it into virtually any style under the sun, Black hair is even more special because of the cultural weight it carries on our shoulders. For decades throughout history, our hair has been a form of expression, protection, and identity.
The nuances and versatility of Black hair make the products we use to care for and style it all the more important. It's why so many Black entrepreneurs have taken matters into their own hands, creating products that cater to all the different types of Black hair textures and hairstyles, and seek to celebrate its expression, not "control" or "tame" it.
If you've been looking to add more Black-owned beauty products to your routine, the hair aisle is an excellent place to start. Ahead, we rounded up some of our favorite brands that offer products to enhance any style, from a fresh silk press and box braids to your favorite wash-and-go.
