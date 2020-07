12 Black-Owned Coffee Brands To Shop Right Now

If you, like so many Americans, drink a cup of coffee — or a few cups of coffee — every single day, the money you put towards brewing it up can make a big impact. During a time when so many of us are re-evaluating how we can best support the Black Lives Matter Movement , the realization that our regular coffee purchases could make a positive change is an important one. Switching from beans sold by big brands like Folgers or Starbucks and redirecting funds toward Black-owned businesses is a no-brainer, especially since there are so many great Black-owned coffee brands hailing from cities all across the country.