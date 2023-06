Let TikTok tell it, I’m neurodivergent . I’ve seen enough lists of signs and symptoms on my FYP to wonder if ADHD or borderline personality disorder should be noted in my medical records. Due in part to my own laziness, and perhaps a bit of fear of the truth, I never go far enough down the rabbit hole to self-diagnose thoroughly. Don’t get me wrong: There’s no shame in having either medical disorder. In fact, there’s probably a bit of relief in getting answers. But what is an unfortunate realization is that Black women have been forced to seek out user-generated sources of information about their mental health on platforms like TikTok due to prevalent diagnosis disparities in the medical industry.