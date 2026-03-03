Black Latine History Is Missing from Schools. These Creators Are Teaching It Online

In the U.S., it’s because the U.S. has painted the idea of Latine as one specific way. To be Latine is to look a specific way. So for a U.S. base, it throws people off when they meet Latines who don’t look like J-Lo, Shakira, and Karol G. From a Latin America standpoint, it’s rooted in anti-Blackness and white supremacy. Because Latin America approached this differently than in the U.S., people don’t understand that anti-Blackness and anti-Indigeneity have been equally, if not more, violent there as in the U.S. But this history has been whitewashed because history is told by the winners, and because we are still a marginalized community. But, for Black Colombians, we are proud of our Blackness, we are pioneers in fighting for Black rights in Latin America, and we see ourselves as part of a larger diaspora, not just Colombian.