The words 'budget', 'sacrifice' and 'cutting back' have been mentioned more than once in my household of late. In my partner’s eyes, my haircare expenses have been relegated to the non-necessities pile ("needs not wants!") as we prep for a pricey winter. I haven’t been able to fight his logic. Amid the widely documented cost of living crisis, many people are struggling to make ends meet as the price of energy, food and rent soars . And according to research by The Runnymede Trust, Black people across the UK are " disproportionately falling faster and further below the poverty line". Much like debates about cancelling Netflix subscriptions and forgoing takeout coffee, talking about the cost of Black haircare feels insignificant in comparison. I can easily cut back if need be. But many Black women in the UK are worried about affording haircare as costs rise — especially since products aimed at afro-textured hair tend to be considerably more expensive.