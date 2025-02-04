Black Women Are Planning Their Hairstyles For The Entire Year. Here’s How

It’s the beginning of the year, a time when most people map out their plans for the next few months. This means organizing holidays, birthdays, and hen-dos, and for some Black women, it also means sorting out a hair calendar.
Hair calendars started making noise on TikTok during the latter half of 2024. In these videos, Black women detail the different hairstyles they intend to do throughout the upcoming year in a bid to take the stress out of deciding on a style and keep hair “done” all year round. As part of the hair calendar, Black beauty creators also share their hair goals, from retaining length and sticking to a healthy hair routine to rebranding their image. When I first started seeing these videos, I thought, “This is genius; why hasn’t anyone thought about doing this before?” It’s such a simple concept, but it had never crossed my mind to plan out my hairstyles months in advance.
I usually plan one hairstyle and decide my next hair-do as I go on. However, designing a hair schedule can help you prep your hair for your upcoming hairstyle, put money away towards buying hair for a specific style, and allow you to find a suitable hairdresser in time. Let’s face it: in the age of risky Instagram stylists, no one wants to wake up on the day of her appointment with a ‘hey sis’ DM...
But, as I started to think about hair calendars, I wondered just how healthy they are for our hair. Should we be doing our hair back-to-back without any breaks? After all protective hairstyles aren’t that protective if you aren’t making sure your hair is getting the nourishment it needs between hairstyles.
In addition to this, do we always need to have our hair done? The pressure for Black women to always look polished and remain “done” is a pervasive one (remember “TikTok’s £1000 monthly high maintenance routines”?) — shouldn’t we be scheduling some time for our hair to breathe between appointments?
While the concerns are valid, I still believe Black women can mostly benefit from hair calendars. Unbothered spoke to Harriet Kessie-Cudjoe, co-founder and creative director of Afrotherapy Salon in London, who gave her top tips for the ideal hair calendar in 2025.
What are hair calendars and are they beneficial for Black haircare and maintenance?
Organizing your hairstyles according to each month is a pretty smart concept. It’s widely known that Black women in the US are estimated to spend six times more on haircare than white women and committing to having various looks can be very expensive. Last year, Unbothered’s Black Haircare survey found that specialist Black hairstylists charge, on average, $200-$300 for popular hairstyles such as medium-length box braids, and almost all asked for 25% fees upfront. Planning — and budgeting! — for hair appointments in advance could help Black women manage their coins over a year.
A hair calendar also allows you to be intentional with your haircare, and Kessie-Cudjoe agrees. Afrotherapy Salon has a hair plan and a monthly direct debit payment for clients committed to their hair routine. “Planning hairstyles in advance can help protect the hair, promote healthy growth, and align with specific goals, such as retaining length or recovering from damage,” Kessie-Cudjoe says.
However, she thinks hair calendars can be too rigid and don’t necessarily consider seasons, trends, changes in lifestyle, and personal circumstances.“It’s essential to stay flexible. Hair needs can change due to weather, lifestyle, or unexpected challenges like breakage. A hair calendar works best when it’s a guide, not a rigid plan.”
So, what are the best Black hairstyles according to each season?
Winter: Cold weather can be harsh on Black hair, leading to dryness and breakage. Kessie-Cudjoe suggests that Black women opt for protective styles like box braids, twists, or wigs to shield the hair from the elements. Black women should “Use satin-lined hats or scarves to protect your edges and retain moisture. Condition regularly to combat dryness.”
Spring: As the weather gets milder, it can be a great time to let your natural hair breathe. Kessie-Cudjoe says this is ideal for wash-and-go styles, twist-outs, and braid-outs. “Incorporate moisture-rich products to keep your hair hydrated as the weather transitions.”
Summer: I am a braid girly all year round but my braids really thrive in the summer. Not only are they low-maintenance but Kessie-Cudjoe explains that they’re perfect for managing sweat and maintaining hair health. “If swimming, use protective leave-in conditioners to guard against chlorine or saltwater damage,” she adds. Not a fan of braids? Kessie-Cudjoe says summer is a time to be more with adventurous styles like pixie cuts and color.
Autumn: As temperatures cool, it’s a great opportunity to focus on transitioning styles. “Wigs, faux locs, or crochet braids are excellent for low manipulation while still allowing flexibility. Incorporate moisturizing treatments to prepare your hair for the drier winter months,” Kessie-Cudjoe says.
Holidays: Planning a holiday is one thing; figuring out what hairstyle to sport abroad can be another burden. Here’s how Kessie-Cudjoe thinks you should approach your hair on holiday. “As a general rule, Black women should opt for low-maintenance, protective hairstyles that withstand heat, humidity, and water activities while keeping hair healthy.
Here are some options:
1. Braids (Box Braids, Knotless Braids, or Cornrows):
Braids in all their variations are versatile and perfect for hot climates. They keep hair off the neck, reduce the need for daily styling, and can handle water exposure.
2. Faux Locs or Twists:
Lightweight and stylish, these protective styles are easy to manage and withstand humidity and water without losing shape.
3. Bantu Knots or Two-Strand Twists:
Heat-friendly styles, like Bantu knots, allow the scalp to breathe and require minimal upkeep. They’re great for embracing natural hair textures.
4. Pineapple Updo or High Puff:
Perfect for naturals who want to rock their hair, these styles are easy to refresh daily and keep hair off the face in the heat.
Should hair calendars take into account trims, treatments, and hair breaks?
I hate to break it to you, but you should give your hair a breather before trying another hairstyle.
“For those who regularly wear their hair in braids, a moisture treatment would be advised whenever they take their hair out, and the hair should be allowed to “breathe for as long as possible,” Kessie-Cudjoe says. “As a general rule, the hair needs a good balance of protein and moisture, and so this can be alternated and personalized to suit the hair,” she adds.
Kessie-Cudjoe ideal hair plan/calendar should be personalised to each individual’s goal and she normally advises clients to plan their hair around the following:
-Hair goals
- Hair type
- Profession/Career
-Seasons
-Lifestyle
-Holidays
- Events
And don’t forget the trims! Kessie-Cudjoe suggests that we should account for a trim every three to four months however, this guideline varies from person to person.
We know that hair is a complex topic for Black women, and we all have different relationships with it. However, I love having the ability to change my hair depending on my mood, season, or occasion. Black hair is so versatile that sticking to one hairstyle doesn't feel right.
So, hair calendars are a great way to explore different hairstyles. However, it's also essential to maintain healthy hair and allow it to breathe instead of continuously changing styles. I'll consider Kessie-Cudjoe's tips when planning my hair for 2025.
