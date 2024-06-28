White Execs Are Getting Training On Black Hair, Thanks To Black Beauty Roster & NBCU

This is what makes this training so unique. Often, the focus is on talent in front of the camera and the hair and makeup people in the trailers. But you can have all those key ingredients and still be subject to a system set up for you to fail. If you don’t give Black artists the proper time and they run over, talent is immediately labeled a “diva” or the H&MU technician is branded as unprofessional. The problem has been that at the highest levels, executives have no idea how long this essential part of the business takes, or what it entails. “What made me take a step back and pause was I realized that a lot of people want to do the right thing, but they're not sure exactly what to do,” Okrah explains to me during the training session. “And that became why education was such a huge pillar for us in the work that we're doing.” The progress that has been made in the industry over the years has resulted in more Black talent in front of and behind the camera, but now it’s time to ensure that those creatives are supported and protected. Education is the first step.