My Chair, My Rules: How Much Do Black Hairstylists Around The World Charge?

While price-hikes are inevitable in current times, what does this mean for Black customers who are already struggling with the cost of living crisis? Black haircare takes a unique skillset (and a lot of time investment), but there are far fewer available Black salon options than people with straighter hair types. It means choices for hair care are either paying the high costs or becoming skilled kitchen beauticians. In the UK, there is a distinct lack of textured hair specialist salons across the country. According to a recent survey by Treatwell, the UK has just 314 Afro-hairdressing salons out of almost 45,000 registered hair and beauty salons . It was only in 2021 that all salons were required to offer services for people with textured hair — but how exactly this is being enforced is another question. Meanwhile, in the US, African American women are said to spend the most on hair care each month with “reports claiming 21% spend more than 25% of their monthly budget on hair care compared to only 5% of Caucasian women”. African-American women have to travel the furthest to get to a hair salon that really caters to their hair type.