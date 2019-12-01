Save Big On Hair Tools This Cyber Monday With These 13 Deals

Black Friday shopping feels a lot like football. People line up in the cold, run plays on how to get to the latest iPhones first, and tackle each other for the cheapest TVs. But while everyone's running around the tech aisle, you can find us on the sidelines in the beauty section because the home office isn't the only place getting stocked with great gadgets starting today.
Every year, styling tools seem to get better and better (and prettier?!) — and best yet, the holidays are when you can snag them on the cheap. Curling irons, blowdryers, and flat irons aren't necessarily the most affordable beauty tools in the bunch, so holiday discounts completely justify splurging on that Harry Josh blowdryer you've been eyeing for some time.
If you haven't already started your Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping, check out the 11 hair tool deals ahead and be prepared to add 'em to your cart today and through the weekend.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.