The Best Brooklinen Bedding To Score While It’s On Sale For 15% Off

If there's anything proven to be well worth the splurge, it's high-quality bedding Brooklinen 's bestselling sheets, duvet covers, comforters, and more are easy to wash, made to last, and — most importantly — soft and comfortable enough to help you get that restful night's sleep everyone's always talking about. But, the good news is that you don't actually have to cough up all that cash because the brand just unleashed an early Black Friday meetings Singles Day (aka the biggest shopping day of the year!) hybrid promo offrom now through November 11. Although Brooklinen's sheet sets already afford shoppers some convenient savings, this extra deal is just adding to the incentive of upping your bedding game (or a lucky holiday giftee's). But you have to hop to — because the deal only lasts for the next 24 hours. Oh, and to sweeten the surprise sale even more, the brand's bestselling items are now available in a litany of cheery, limited-edition colors and prints. Below we've lined up everything from the top bedding sets to plushest bath essentials worth scoring while it's all on sale for 15% off.