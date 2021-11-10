The Best Brooklinen Bedding To Score While It’s On Sale For 15% Off

If there's anything proven to be well worth the splurge, it's high-quality bedding. Brooklinen's bestselling sheets, duvet covers, comforters, and more are easy to wash, made to last, and — most importantly — soft and comfortable enough to help you get that restful night's sleep everyone's always talking about. But, the good news is that you don't actually have to cough up all that cash because the brand just unleashed an early Black Friday meetings Singles Day (aka the biggest shopping day of the year!) hybrid promo of 15% off sitewide from now through November 11. Although Brooklinen's sheet sets already afford shoppers some convenient savings, this extra deal is just adding to the incentive of upping your bedding game (or a lucky holiday giftee's). But you have to hop to — because the deal only lasts for the next 24 hours. Oh, and to sweeten the surprise sale even more, the brand's bestselling items are now available in a litany of cheery, limited-edition colors and prints. Below we've lined up everything from the top bedding sets to plushest bath essentials worth scoring while it's all on sale for 15% off.
15% Off Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle,
$285 $242.25
Brooklinen's signature duvet, sheet, and pillowcase set (now available in several limited edition colors, too!) is a bestseller for a reason. With a 480-thread count and tens of thousands of shining reviews, these sateen sheets have a smooth, shiny, and oh-so-soft finish that has buyers raving.
Ratings: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 18,946 reviews
Reviewers say: "As a woman 'of a certain age,' my sleep has started to become interrupted by overheating. I have cooling mattress pads, a cooling blanket, and none of it worked. At the same time, I decided to get some nice sheets for myself, and BAM! The first night with these wonderfully soft sheets, I woke up realizing I slept through the night, no sweat (literally). Finally, an end to the night sweats! I look forward to going to bed, knowing I'll sleep soundly and comfortably." — Allison, Brooklinen reviewer
15% Off Brooklinen Down Comforter,
$259 $220.15
The key to a good night's sleep is usually a good duvet or comforter. Don't believe me? Just ask all the reviewers who swear by Brooklinen's sateen-covered down comforter. Best of all, it doesn't matter if you run hot or cold: The shop offers several different weight options, from all-season to ultra-warm.
Ratings: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 2,269 reviews
Reviewers say: "I think the lightweight comforter is just right for all four seasons. It’s not too hot in the humid New England summer months here, and I can always add an extra blanket in the winter if needed and it’s perfect. It feels like you’re wrapped in a cloud." — Taylor, Brooklinen reviewer
15% Off Brooklinen Lightweight Quilt,
$249 $211.65
If you can't decide between a blanket or a comforter, try Brooklinen's uber-soft, hand-stitched quilt. This blanket is weighted enough to keep you warm, but light enough not to suffocate you. And the beautiful, bright color options don't hurt, either.
Ratings: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 318 reviews
Reviewers say: "My boyfriend and I recently upgraded our whole sleeping situation and, both of us being hot sleepers, honestly looked around for weeks for a simple lightweight quilt. It seemed like an easy thing to look for in theory but after endless browsing, we came across Brooklinen and found exactly what we were looking for. It's absolutely perfect. It's beautiful, lightweight and durable." — Heather, Brooklinen reviewer
15% Off Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Hardcore Sheet Bundle,
$475 $404.18
These sheets — made of both cotton and Himalayan cashmere — are soft, breathable, and lightweight. If you're looking to graduate from the cotton bedding you've had for years, Brooklinen's heathered cashmere sheet bundle should absolutely be your next move.
Ratings: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 808 reviews
Reviewers say: "These heathered cashmere sheets are so soft and luxurious! They are the coziest sheets to snuggle into in the wintertime and yet light and breathable enough that I use them during every season!" — Tammy, Brooklinen reviewer
15% Off Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set,
$269 $228.65
This colorful linen sheet set will liven up your room while keeping you warm throughout the winter and cool during the hotter nights. Brooklinen devotees are obsessed with the airy, soft fabric; several reviewers likened to their new bedding to their favorite worn T-shirts.
Ratings: 4.8 out of 5 stars and 2,747 reviews
Reviewers say: "I'm so happy I purchased this set!! It's so soft, a different kind of soft, and just so comforting. I love the look of linen. Already washed several times… delicate/cold and dried on delicate/low and it's turned out perfect. I also like that the flat sheet is bigger than a normal flat sheet (I purchased king size). I'd rather have a little extra to wrap myself up in then be playing tug of war. 10/10 would recommend this product." — Leigh, Brooklinen reviewer
