The 3 Black Designers Who Are Using Tech To Shape Fashion’s New Reality

And the woman behind Loomia is: Madison Maxey, who started it out of a desire to make electronics disappear into clothing, so the fabric does the work without feeling like gear. Before Loomia, she experimented with conductive inks, computational design, and patterning electronics with designers and engineers. LEL is now mostly used in medical, outdoor, automotive, and wellness fields, proving that wearable tech can be something that’s used, lived in, and trusted every day, by everyone. Case in point: A recent collaboration with L.L. Bean, where LEL was sewn or attached inside of outdoor gear to report wear behavior: temperature, wash, count, and usage patterns. The versatility of the technology shows how seamlessly it can be folded into existing brand identities and products. Loomia isn't just for Loomia — it's scalable and transferable, and that's its real strength.