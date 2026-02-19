Being Dressed By A Black Designer During NY Fashion Week Meant More Than I Expected
I’ve been to a lot of fashion shows. New York Fashion Week is basically a sport at this point and I’m basically an Olympian. You prep, you glam, you Uber in heels because you can’t actually walk in them, and you pray the show starts late. I’ve mastered the rhythm. I know how to move. But this time, it felt different. Because for the first time ever, I wasn’t just attending a show, I was being dressed for one. And not just by anyone. By Sergio Hudson. For his Fall/Winter 2026 runway. On his 10th anniversary. I’m still pinching myself.
My Favorite Room During Fashion Week
Sergio Hudson’s show is hands down my favorite show to attend during New York Fashion Week. The collections are always versatile. Whether you’re a corporate baddie running a boardroom, the belle of the ball at a gala, or just a fashion girly who loves to throw that fit on, Sergio has a piece for you. And his casting is inclusive. Always. In a fashion world that still struggles with representation, his runway actually looks like us.
The room itself feels like the hottest and chicest invite of the year but never exclusive in a weird way. Everyone from Monica to Jackie Aina was there. And somehow, no one feels more important than the other. You feel like you belong.
The Showroom Moment
A few days before the show, I went to the Sergio Hudson showroom to find my look. My first option was a red blazer moment. It was giving “I own the company,” but I wasn’t fully sold. I wanted a moment. Then one of the stylists pulled out a silver sequin dress and I knew. I paired it with a gray wool coat draped over my shoulders and yeah, this was the bold statement I needed to make. It felt regal, dramatic, and intentional. All I needed were silver heels to finish it off. If you’re going to be dressed by Sergio Hudson for his 10th anniversary show, you don’t play small.
Fashion Week Tried Me
Now here’s where the plot thickens. Show day was a mess. On the day of the show, I still hadn’t found the perfect shoes. I had two hair appointments. I had to shower, do my makeup, get dressed, and be there by 6:45 PM.
Appointments got pushed. My hair didn’t finish until 5 PM. I rushed home, threw on my dress, did my makeup with one eye on the clock, and ran out the door. I got in the Uber at 6:20 PM. and because it’s New York… traffic!
What should have been a quick ride turned into over an hour. I was panicking the entire time. All that prep. All that anticipation. Just to possibly miss the show? I felt defeated sitting in that back seat. But by the grace of God, I made it. The show started ten minutes after I arrived. And I’m choosing to be a delusional queen and believe they stalled it for me.
10 Years of Excellence
The collection was out of this world. Bold colors. Chic tailoring. Fierce models. Looks that quite literally took your breath away. It felt celebratory but forward. A reminder that ten years in this industry, especially as a Black designer, is no small thing.
Ten years of vision. Ten years of staying true. Ten years of dressing powerful women and men in pieces that command attention.
It’s safe to say my outfit was a hit. As I walked into the show and later as walked out, people were taking photos of me. Complimenting the dress. Stopping me mid-step. For a moment, I felt like a queen.
Being dressed by a Black designer, celebrating his milestone, and sitting in a room filled with culture, excellence, and intention will always be one of the highlights of my career.
Supporting Black-owned designers like Sergio Hudson isn’t just about fashion, it’s about community. It’s about showing up for the people who reflect us, design for us, and see us. I already can’t wait for the next show.
