“Travel Cured My Body Dysmorphia” Black British Women On Why They Feel More Beautiful Abroad

“Over the last 18 months, I've developed a strong understanding about myself and I know I don't need to wait for a man or change myself to make a man feel comfortable no matter how much I like them. My friend and I have made this pact now that we're gonna just start dating internationally because I just think that Black men abroad, because they're always surrounded by Black people — more so than the dynamic here in the UK — they're more rooted in Blackness and that they're more appreciative of Black women. It’s a big commitment to date internationally but also, it's instilled almost a resilience in us that reminds us that we don't have to settle because there are men out there who do appreciate Black women.”