Coming Out in Lockdown: Finding My Bisexuality During the Pandemic

Before COVID, there were two versions of myself. During the week, I was a straight girl who overcompensated with lipstick and pastel dresses. Friday night, I would strip off my business clothes and pull on a pair of leather shorts and enough glitter to last until Monday. This was the other side of me — the half that only came out (quite literally) at night. Until the early hours of Sunday morning, you could find me at the best LGTBQ+ nightlife in NYC. I was the living embodiment of bisexual invisibility, hiding my sexuality from sunlight like a gay vampire.