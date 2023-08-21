These Satin PJs Are Editor-Approved & On Sale, Exclusively For You

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off satin PJs at Birdy Grey with our promo code R29XBIRDYGREY, now through August 31.
When the R29 Most Wanted team decided to do a team review of Birdy Grey's PJ sets, we discovered one thing really quickly: We all favor oversized shirts for sleeping. But the test taught us another thing: Birdy Grey's satin sleep duds can convert even the most devoted hole-filled-concert-tee-wearing slumberer amongst us. In fact, the PJs have already earned a permanent place in many of our sleep routines. While the woman-owned brand is best known for its under $100, ready-to-ship bridesmaid dresses and free fabric swatches, you don't have to have a wedding on the horizon to shop its PJs. Designed to be the perfect bridesmaid gift or getting-ready apparel, they are also great for anyone who wants to feel fancy any night of the week. And, for R29 readers only, all satin PJ offerings are 20% off when you use the promo code R29XBIRDYGREY at checkout.
If you're still unsure which pajama to add to cart before the discount expires (that's August 31, by the way), scroll on for our full thoughts. We'd recommend you keep on reading, but spoiler alert — they're well worth the price, especially when it's on super sale like this for such a limited time.
"Birdy Grey's satin sleepshirt just might have become one of my new favorite pieces to sleep in. First off, I'm obsessed with the dusty pink color. It's in a shade similar to my favorite light pink hue, and I love wearing it. The one-piece is so silky soft to lounge in and comfortable to sleep in. I prefer oversized tops that cover my butt, and I found the medium size to be the perfect length that didn't require any shorts. I'm 5'5, by the way. Wearing the sleepshirt makes me feel luxe, and the satin fabric doesn't make me overheat at night. I highly recommend it to anyone looking for a new affordable sleepshirt." — Vivien Lee, Fashion Affiliate Writer
"I've never been a fancy pajama girl. My drawer is mostly stocked with cut-up old concert tees, so I wasn't sure how I was going to feel about this luxurious satin set from Birdy Grey. Turns out I love it? I ordered the Olivia Cami and Short set in black, and I'm truly obsessed. I feel so glam and sexy in them, plus they're just as comfy as my worn-out tees. The cami straps are adjustable, so I can go from conservative to scandalous depending on how much boob I want to show (and what's happening at bedtime, haha), and the shorts are loose but with a convenient drawstring. I could absolutely see myself wearing this at a slumber party or bachelorette. Tbh, as a Libra, I should have known I would love the finer things in life, including satin pajamas. I'm never going back." — Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Content Writer/Producer
"I typically stick to oversized concert or high school T-shirts and any random pair of shorts for bedtime (and only just recently stepped into silk pajama territory) so it was nice to sleep in this matching pajama set as a stepping stone into adulthood. I’ll be honest, I’ve mostly stuck to just wearing the shorts during this hot summer, but I see myself wearing this as a set, as intended, when it gets a bit cooler outside (and in my bedroom). Overall, I really like these chic pajamas and especially the luxe-looking piping, which makes bedtime a bit fancier." — Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
"Nightshirts are never something that I got into, but after trying out this satin sleep shirt, I understand the hype. Wendy from Peter Pan and the girls in Grease were onto something. For reference, I’m about 5’4 ¾" and I ordered a large. There’s just something so luxurious about going to bed wearing a pink satiny sleep shirt. I was getting ready for bed in the bathroom, looked in the mirror, and just felt like a princess girly girl. Instead of my old, thoroughly washed sorority t-shirts, the satin was so silky on and the length was perfectly at my thigh for coverage walking through my apartment. It’s not for everyone, but if you normally sleep in baggy XXL t-shirts, this might be a nice treat for yourself. I’ve worn it to bed a few times, and the material has yet to snag and get ugly like other silky or satiny clothes I’ve owned." — Becca Sax, Affiliate Coordinator
"The first two things I noticed about this pajama set are the two things I loved the most: the color and the texture. The satin is so, incredibly soft, and the pastel purple/mauve shade is absolutely beautiful. Usually, I wear a soft, oversized 2XL t-shirt and boxers or shorts to sleep. So, this was a brand new experience for me. I won't lie, sleeping in these wasn't my absolute favorite — I definitely woke up sweating just a little, but I'm a very hot sleeper so that's not too surprising. I tend to just use the shorts to sleep, and use the top as an actual going-out top — I even wore it to watch Barbie! Another slight negative is that I got these in a set, which makes them the same size. I ordered an XL, and while the shirt was perfectly oversized, the shorts were definitely way too big. If you're like me (with a big breasts and smaller waist), I'd recommend buying these two items separately." — Mercedes Viera, Associate Deals Writer
"I *love* a pajama set. Going to bed feeling cute definitely makes for a better night’s sleep, right? Out of all the PJ styles at Birdy Grey, I immediately gravitated towards the Olivia. I sleep warm, so I’m all about minimal coverage. (Some nights, I even sleep in my birthday suit!) The satin cami and shorts combo looked perfect and was even prettier IRL. The black satin had a hint of sheen, which made me feel so chic even as I ate takeout and binged Love Island at home. Also, I loved how the set was super breezy, lightweight, and surprisingly breathable for satin. Both the top and bottom were very true to size (I got an XS), and I even brought them with me during a recent bachelorette trip, and they looked so cute in photos. I’ll definitely be getting a set for my own upcoming wedding, and taking advantage of Birdy Grey’s monogram service for my bridesmaids!" — Karina Hoshikawa, Senior Affiliate Writer
"Birdy Grey showed me the beauty of matching pajamas. Although, yes, I'm still loyal to my 10-year-old oversized t-shirts, I find myself wearing these about four nights a week. The satin fabric is so breezy, which is essential during heatwaves and there are no itchy tags or stitching. I also love the slouchy fit. Affordable, silky, and cute — I totally recommend." — Alexandra Polk, Lifestyle Writer
