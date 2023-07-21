This Beloved Japanese Drugstore Sunscreen Is Finally Available On Amazon

There are some beauty products so famous that they haven’t just hit it big stateside — they’ve achieved global domination. France’s beloved Bioderma micellar water and Embryolisse cream, dewy Korean overnight masks, among many others. And while there was a time when you’d have to smuggle these in your luggage (or bribe a well-traveled friend to bring you some from their latest trip), one such star has now officially launched stateside: Bioré’s famed UV Aqua Rich SPF 50 Moisturizing Sunscreen.
The Japanese sunscreen has gained a cult following online, thanks to its unique gel-cream texture (which won’t break you out, BTW) and the fact that it’s invisible on all skin tones. Until now, it wasn’t sold outside of Japan (I, myself, have brought back several bottles for savvy friends), and if you simply couldn’t bear to be without it, you’d have to take a chance on purchasing it from a third-party seller. (Which, we don't recommend.) Now, the famed sunscreen is officially up and running on Amazon, and *cue confetti*, we’ve even got an exclusive discount code to sweeten the deal.
Available in both SPF 30 and SPF 50 formulas, Bioré's UV Aqua Rich sunscreen is equal parts sunscreen and skin care; the oil-free formula is lightweight in texture but infused with hyaluronic acid to promote hydrated, plump skin. For a limited time, you can snag 20% off on Amazon with promo code 20offBioreUV at checkout, taking the price down to $11.99. (And while you're at it, why not add some of Bioré's other gems to cart?) Happy shopping!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.