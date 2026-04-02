Everyone Said Being Bilingual Would Pay Off. But It’s Not for Latina Workers
"While my Spanish-speaking skills have consistently benefited my workplaces, it has never translated into higher pay for me."
"Being bilingual, it seems, does little to close the Latina pay gap if the added labor is expected of your identity but not formally recognized."
"Whenever it’s someone who isn’t Latino, it’s considered a professional skill. But if you come from a culture where that language is spoken, it’s just assumed you should’ve been there in the first place."
"Bilingualism pays, just not for us."