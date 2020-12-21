It's officially time to pull out the 2021 fashion trends list to see what you need to invest in this season, and what may already be in your closet. To compile our shopping list, we tapped buyers and experts at some of the most popular retailers to see which fashion items we should expect to see everywhere in the next three months.
No surprise, matching sweatsuits will continue to reign supreme — though now with a twist, whether that means a winter-approved knit fabric or a more intricate design and unexpected color palette. "[Designers] will continue to elevate co-ords with more statement logos and tonal variations," says Vanessa Spence, Design Director at ASOS. "Worn to be seen, they can go from casual to dressed up depending on what it’s paired with." After months of quasi-retirement, jeans are coming back — well, at least, one style is. Cold-weather staples like puffers and combat boots are taking a turn for the fashion-forward.
