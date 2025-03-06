Hair trends come and go, but big volume has already become a staple in 2025. We're seeing it on every red carpet with celebrities like Chloe Fineman, Ayo Edebiri, Keke Palmer, and Leighton Meester all wearing different versions of the same hairstyle: deep side part, waves, and tons of volume.
These big, bouncy hairstyles may be a response to slicked-back bun fatigue. “After years of sleek, polished styles — like ‘glass hair’ and ‘clean girl’ buns — people are craving something softer and more voluminous,” explains hair artist and creator Keshia Tabaran. But how are we getting that look at home? Here, Tabaran walks us through her favorite high-volume hairstyles and breaks down the best products for adding oomph.
Use a backcomb
The first tip: Don’t be afraid to backcomb your roots. It's a vintage trick, but Tabaran says there's no better way to get “root lift and controlled volume,” like this look on If you need a backcomb brush or teasing comb, Tabaran recommends the YS Park Teasing Comb, $30. Bonus: The skinny tail end can be used to draw a pin-straight part.
Go for a half-up
On the second or third day after a blowout, “add dry shampoo and opt for a voluminous half-up or ponytail style,” Tabaran recommends. The Crown Affair Dry Shampoo, $42, is a (refillable) favorite, or you can't go wrong with the Ceremonia Dry Shampoo Powder Pouf, $28.
Switch up your part
If you've been a middle-part person for a long time, consider flipping your part off-center to add volume. “I’m definitely seeing middle parts in the mornings, but by midday, it’s all about the no-part, deep side part,” says Tabaran. “[It’s] very '90s supermodel, like Cindy Crawford — that effortless switch that gives hair more movement and volume.”
Pile up the curls
While the claw-clip bun is going nowhere fast, Tabaran says she and her clients are more inclined towards high, voluminous styles. Here, we see a bun that's not slicked-back but bouncy with curls and ringlets. To “mold curls,” Tabaran uses ghd's Thin Wand 0.5" Curling Wand, $209.
Add accessories
Another way to make a high-volume hairstyle feel modern is with accessories. Tabaran adds tiny pink bows to emphasize the volume and shape of these curls.
Of course, you might need some extra product help, especially if your hair is naturally fine or flat. “If you’re creating high-volume hair, your kit should have the right mix of products and tools to build structure, hold, and longevity,” explains Tabaran. Here, she unpacks her big-volume starter kit.
The “big hair” toolkit
If you're looking for a root lift that repairs hair as it plumps, try K18's Astrolift Spray. “[It's] bond-building and volumizing in one — ideal for lifting at the roots without stiffness,” says Tabaran.
The powder “adds instant lift and grip,” says Tabaran, making it great for updos.
If you need a lightweight hairspray, this one is layerable, according to Tabaran. You can build it up to increase the hold.
If you're blowing your hair out, you need a heat protectant. Tabaran recommends this one because it offers “lightweight smoothing without flattening the hair.”
These rollers “help maintain lift at the crown,” says Tabaran. If you're apprehensive about rollers, this pack is a good entry point. Pro tip: Always let the curls cool down before brushing them out. Patience is key.
